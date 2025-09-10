Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗠𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 is a trusted name in Gulf County, Florida, dedicated to delivering exceptional plumbing solutions that cater to a wide range of needs. As a family-run business, they pride themselves on providing personalized service and ensuring customer satisfaction with every project.


Whether you're involved in new construction, remodeling, or maintaining existing systems, Mize Plumbing offers the expertise and reliability you need. Their commitment to quality and attention to detail makes them a preferred choice for residential and commercial plumbing services in the area. With Mize Plumbing, you can expect timely, efficient, and professional service from a team that genuinely cares about your plumbing needs.


𝗠𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

 520 First St., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-6821

https://mizeplumbing.com


Big Fish Construction LLC stands as a testament to reliability and exceptional craftsmanship along Florida’s Forgotten Coast. With over 500 successfully completed projects, they are a trusted partner for both custom homebuilding and commercial development needs.


Led by owners Steve Newman and Bo Spring, who together bring more than 50 years of construction expertise, the company prides itself on delivering quality and precision in every endeavor. Their seasoned team of carefully vetted subcontractors ensures that each project not only meets but exceeds client expectations. Whether you’re looking to build your dream home or develop a commercial site, Big Fish Construction is equipped to bring your vision to life with unparalleled dedication and skill.


𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

346 Commerce Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-6400

https://bigfishconstruction.com


Meet The Forehand Team, a dynamic group of women redefining real estate across areas from Carrabelle to Panama City Beach and into Wewahitchka.

They specialize in Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, and St. Joe/Mexico Beach, offering exceptional service and local market expertise. With over 14 years of experience and strong community ties, The Forehand Team combines diverse backgrounds to ensure a multifaceted approach to every transaction. Honesty, integrity, and collaboration drive them to exceed expectations and make your real estate journey smooth and rewarding.


With Lisa Forehand leading the charge, you not only gain a trusted guide in the real estate journey but also a dedicated advocate for the growth and prosperity of Port St. Joe. Trust The Forehand Team to guide you confidently toward your real estate goals. Start your real estate journey, contact them today!


The Forehand Team

107 2nd Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

(850) 227-6489

theforehandteam@gmail.com

https://theforehandteam.com


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

