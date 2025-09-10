John Solomon has been named to the 2025-2026 VISIT FLORIDA Marketing Committee.

John Solomon, who is the director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and executive director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber has been named to the 2025-2026 VISIT FLORIDA Marketing Committee.
The committee includes 12 tourism industry leaders and experts from around the state and provides guidance, input, and insight for the State’s marketing programs.
Solomon’s appointment to the Committee became effective September 1st and will run through June 2026.
The Marketing Committee is responsible for the strategic development of the four-year marketing plan as required by VISIT FLORIDA’s contract with the Florida Department of Commerce s well as oversight of the strategies for promotion and marketing services.
Solomon previously served on the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors in 2022-2024 and served on the industry Relations Committee for 2024-2025.
Brett Laiken, Chief Marketing Officer for VISIT FLORIDA said “We’re thrilled to have John Solomon join the VISIT FLORIDA Marketing Committee. His deep understanding of the unique appeal of Florida’s Gulf Coast and his years of experience will be invaluable as we work to promote the entire state as a premier global destination.”
Solomon said he is very excited and humbled by the appointment to the VISIT FLORIDA Marketing Committee – the opportunity to represent Franklin County and other rural communities, is an honor.”
