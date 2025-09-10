Sky Skidmore sentenced to 20 years in state prison for human trafficking and related crimes

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Sky Skidmore has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of sexual offender probation, for human trafficking and related crimes.
Skidmore was also designated a sex offender.
22-year-old Sky Skidmore was arrested in 2024 for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl to Wakulla, Leon and Bay Counties for sex.
He used various social media platforms, including Facebook and Snapchat, to communicate with the victim and coerced her into performing lewd acts.
Skidmore pled guilty to human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, lewd or lascivious battery, promoting a sexual performance by a child, tampering with a victim, and use of a two-way device to commit a felony.
Evidence showed that Skidmore sexually abused the victim, promoted the production of child sexual performance materials, and later attempted to intimidate and tamper with the victim during the ongoing case.
The investigation was a joint effort by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, and the Office of Statewide Prosecution.
