The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a an in-person workshop in Crawfordville this evening to gather public input on potential rule changes for speckled trout.
The proposed changes include adopting a holistic management approach for spotted seatrout where a review of various environmental and human factors is used to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.
The factors used would be habitat, fishing effort and landing, stock assessments, harmful algal blooms, abundance indices, and stakeholder feedback.
Today’s workshop will be held at the Wakulla County Community Center starting at 6PM.
If you can’t make the workshop in person, there will be a virtual workshop on Thursday, Sept. 18th.
You can attend that workshop on-line at myfwc.com/saltwaterworkshops
The proposed changes include adopting a holistic management approach for spotted seatrout where a review of various environmental and human factors is used to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.
The factors used would be habitat, fishing effort and landing, stock assessments, harmful algal blooms, abundance indices, and stakeholder feedback.
Today’s workshop will be held at the Wakulla County Community Center starting at 6PM.
If you can’t make the workshop in person, there will be a virtual workshop on Thursday, Sept. 18th.
You can attend that workshop on-line at myfwc.com/saltwaterworkshops
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment