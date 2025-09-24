Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Inc. was organized to provide electric service in an area not served by other utilities. Incorporated under the laws of the State of Florida on October 28, 1941, it is wholly owned and controlled by the people to whom it provides electric service. They are a member-owned electric utility.
With headquarters in Wewahitchka, approximately 75 Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative employees serve more than 20,000 meters and 2,500 miles of line in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Walton, and Washington counties and in the municipalities of Wewahitchka, Ebro, Lynn Haven, White City, Fountain, and Southport.
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative
Wewahitchka Headquarters
722 West Highway 22, Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Office: (850) 639-2216
Fax: (850) 639-5061
After-Hours Outages: (800) 333-9392
www.gcec.com
