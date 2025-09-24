Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

With an intimate knowledge of the coastal environment and requisite housing standards of the Florida Panhandle, Revealed Home Inspection is the ideal choice for your home inspection needs.


Revealed Home Inspection is InterNACHI certified and adheres to their excellent Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics. They offer a comprehensive General Home Inspection that includes a free basic Thermal-Imaging scan on select areas to help identify the source of any issues undetectable by conventional inspection method.

﻿

Revealed Home Inspection proudly serves Port Saint Joe and much of the surrounding area, including:

·        Cape San Blas,

·        Apalachicola

·        Mexico Beach

·        St. George Island

·        Callaway

·        Lynn Haven

·        Panama City

·        Wewahitchka

·        Blountstown

·        Altha


Schedule your inspection today!

 

Revealed Home Inspection

(850) 630-5266

www.revealedhomeinspections.com

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Inc. was organized to provide electric service in an area not served by other utilities. Incorporated under the laws of the State of Florida on October 28, 1941, it is wholly owned and controlled by the people to whom it provides electric service. They are a member-owned electric utility.

With headquarters in Wewahitchka, approximately 75 Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative employees serve more than 20,000 meters and 2,500 miles of line in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Walton, and Washington counties and in the municipalities of Wewahitchka, Ebro, Lynn Haven, White City, Fountain, and Southport. 


Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative

Wewahitchka Headquarters

722 West Highway 22, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Office: (850) 639-2216

Fax: (850) 639-5061

After-Hours Outages: (800) 333-9392

www.gcec.com

Scallop RePUBlic is a place to kick back and listen to live music on Cape San Blas, the area’s #1 indoor live music venue. They have 16 beer taps with 12 of them dedication to Florida craft beer, premium wine on tap, and a selection of canned beer, ready-made cocktails, non-alcohol beer, and soft drinks. They also offer growler fills to go.


Well behaved children are welcome. Dogs are allowed on the back deck. Besides awesome live music, they have darts, bocce ball, horse shoes, cornhole, and games and puzzles. On many Tuesdays they have game nights or Open Mic.


Visit them soon!

Scallop RePUBlic

(850) 328-5518

info@ScallopRePUBlic.com

www.scalloprepublic.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal



Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, October 16, from 12-1 pm ET at Pomodoro Italian Grill and Bar for

Lunch & Learn.

featuring Suzan Gag - Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida


﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment