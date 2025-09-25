October Brings Fall Festivals To the Coast this Month

St. George Island
Spooktacular October 24
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 6th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Friday, October 24th from 6:30-8:30pm in SGI Lighthouse Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple candy stations along the sidewalk and spooky decorations lighting up the park. Guests, young or old, are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join us for the fun. Details.
Annual SGI Pink Out October 10
The annual Pink Out will be held on Friday October 10 at Paddy's Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining "woman-less pageant", raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents.
Take a Ghost Tour of Downtown Apalachicola
Get into the “spirit” of the season this month and join fellow ghosty enthusiasts for a series of hauntingly entertaining ghost tours around downtown Apalachicola. Join Patrick and Marie Hickey, prominent Apalachicola residents from early 1900s, as they regale you with local ghost stories, area legends, and tales of hauntings in downtown Apalachicola while using ghost-hunting equipment to seek out any lingering spirits. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Too tame? How about spicing it up a bit on a haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories and haunted history while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Details.
62nd Annual Florida Seafood Festival October 31 - November 1
The Florida Seafood Festival kicks off the two day celebration of all things seafood beginning Friday, October 31 and running through Saturday, November 1. This annual event features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events, Musical Entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, Photo Contest, Parade, 5k Redfish Run, The Blessing of the Fleet, History of the Festival Exhibit and Tonging For Treasure. Details.
Vintage Bottle Exhibit at Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum will host a special display beginning October 1 featuring vintage bottles of the Forgotten Coast. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 1 through Sunday, December 28. This unique exhibit will showcase a wide variety of interesting and historical bottles that tell the story of Franklin County’s heritage, industry, and everyday life. Visitors can explore this special exhibit on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed. Details.
Fishy Fashion Show Through December
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will present Fishy Fashion, a special installation in the Nature Center running now through December 31. This creative and educational exhibit showcases a collection of whimsical costumes crafted from flotsam, jetsam, and other beach debris by local artist Joan Matey. Visitors will also enjoy sculptures and fashion accessories designed by Franklin County School art students, along with educational displays highlighting the causes and impacts of marine debris on our oceans. Details.
Lantern-Making Workshop October 18
The Crooked River Lighthouse, in partnership with the Big Bend Filipino-American Association, will be offering their popular lantern-making workshop on Saturday, October 18 from 11 am -2 pm ET at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. At this workshop, led by Aurora Hansen and members of the Big Bend Filipino-American Association, guests will be guided in making traditional Filipino Parols, 3D star lanterns. Details.
October Farmers' Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its market days on October 11 and October 25 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Downtown Market features fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. Click here to learn more.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, October 4 and October 18 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. Details.
There's Still Time
to Sign up for the Fishing Adventure Getaway!
The Franklin County TDC has put together a fishing getaway designed to lure you to Franklin County this fall! This fishing getaway features lodging and golf at the St. James Bay Golf Resort east of Carrabelle, an offshore fishing charter, lots of great food and libations at local pubs. CLICK HERE for a chance to win a Fishing getaway to Franklin County and make plans to spend some time in one of Florida's best outdoor destinations.
Porch Fest October 11
in Apalachicola
The 2025 Apalach Porch Fest will be held from 11 am till 6 pm on Saturday, October 11 in Apalachicola. Each year the porches and artists evolve and the volunteer-run festival features live music on front porches that become stages, yards become venues, and good will rules the day. Porch Fest Apalach, a free event, is held annually in October in Downtown Apalachicola. We begin and end at Battery Park in Apalachicola. This year’s event will feature 28 bands playing around town from 11 am to 6 pm. Details.
SGI Art & Wine Splash Sunday October 12
St. George Island will host its Annual Art and Wine Splash on Sunday, October 12. The event will feature artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from Noon-5 p.m with wine pour and art stations and musical entertainment. Learn more.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs October 5 & 6
The October Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 7pm and run until 9 pm. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting Twilight at the Tower on Sunday, October 5 from 7pm-9pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston hosts Operation Paperclip Exhibit
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will host a special exhibit about Operation Paperclip. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, October 7 and be on display through Saturday, November 1.
Operation Paperclip was the secret US campaign to move German scientists, some of whom had Nazi records of wrongdoing, to the US to help develop the rocket technology for defense and eventually space exploration. Details.
