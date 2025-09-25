The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting Florida’s
wounded veterans to register for upcoming outdoor recreational events across
the state through the “Operation Outdoor Freedom” program.
There will be three events in October, five in November, and
two in December, available to wounded veterans across Florida.
The events include a saltwater fishing trip, a number of
Deer hunts, and even a hog hunt.
Since the program was launched in 2009, more than 6,800
wounded veterans have participated in over 970 “Operation Outdoor Freedom”
events at no cost.
The Florida Forest Service organizes and hosts events where
participants can fish, hunt, boat and more.
Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and
private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.
Eligible veterans can visit the Florida Department of
Agriculture website to register for upcoming events and find out more
information on each event.
https://www.fdacs.gov/operationoutdoorfreedom
