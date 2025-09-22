The Early
Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will recognize the Franklin County’s
Voluntary Prekindergarten program at a special ceremony this afternoon at the Franklin
County school.
The Franklin County Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten
program was one of 15 programs in Northwest Florida to earn the prestigious
“Excellent” designation from the Florida Department of Education for the
2024–2025 program year.
There were 11 VPK programs in Bay
County, one in Holmes County and 2 in Jackson County that also received the
recognition.
The “Excellent” rating is based on
three key performance metrics including Quality of instruction, Student
achievement and Learning gains.
The Florida Department of
Education’s updated accountability system ensures that VPK programs are
evaluated using real-time data collected throughout the VPK program year,
giving educators and families insights into early learning outcomes.
The recognition ceremony will
be held on this afternoon at 1:00 PM at the Franklin County School.
