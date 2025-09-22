Monday, September 22, 2025

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will recognize the Franklin County’s Voluntary Prekindergarten program at a special ceremony this afternoon at the Franklin County school.

 

The Franklin County Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program was one of 15 programs in Northwest Florida to earn the prestigious “Excellent” designation from the Florida Department of Education for the 2024–2025 program year.

 

There were 11 VPK programs in Bay County, one in Holmes County and 2 in Jackson County that also received the recognition.

 

The “Excellent” rating is based on three key performance metrics including Quality of instruction, Student achievement and Learning gains.

 

The Florida Department of Education’s updated accountability system ensures that VPK programs are evaluated using real-time data collected throughout the VPK program year, giving educators and families insights into early learning outcomes.

 

The recognition ceremony will be held on this afternoon at 1:00 PM at the Franklin County School.




