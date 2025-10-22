Come out Friday for the SGI Lighthouse Spooktacular

The St. George Lighthouse Association will be hosting its 6th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Friday, October 24th, from 6:30-8:30 pm in SGI
Lighthouse Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple candy stations along the sidewalk and spooky decorations lighting up the park. Guests, young or old, are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join us for the fun. If you are a local business, group, or resident interested in participating in handing out
Candy, please go to the “Events” section of the St. George Lighthouse website to sign up. Booth spots must be reserved online in advance. Space is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis and is very limited. As such, we recommend you submit a volunteer form as early as possible.
The St. George Lighthouse Association is a nonprofit organization and continues to fulfill its mission through the support of our community, visitors, and lighthouse
association members. While donations are not required, they are graciously accepted. We hope you will all join us for this family fun event. It is sure to be Spooktacular!
