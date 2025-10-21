Honor
Allen will keep his title as the 2025 U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion after
winning the national oyster
shucking championship, held Sunday at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in
Leonardtown, Maryland.
He
took the title after shucking two dozen oysters in just under 2 minutes and 12
seconds.
It
was his seventh national championship, since 2016.
He
has held the title continuously since 2023.
He
won a cash prize plus the chance to compete in the International Oyster
Festival in Galway, Ireland to compete for the title of world oyster
shucking champion.
Honor
is well known in our area, as he has also won the Oyster shucking contest at
the Florida seafood festival in Apalachicola many times.
And
if you want to see him in action, you can always stop by Dat Cajun Place in
Panama City Beach, where he works.
And
if you want to see some of the best shuckers on the planet compete, don't miss
the Oyster shucking contest at this Year's Florida Seafood Festival in just a
few weeks.
It
will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on October 31st and
November 1st.
Get
more information about the event at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com
