Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Honor Allen will keep his title as the 2025 U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion after winning the national oyster shucking championship, held Sunday at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland.

 

He took the title after shucking two dozen oysters in just under 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

 

It was his seventh national championship, since 2016.

 

He has held the title continuously since 2023.

 

He won a cash prize plus the chance to compete in the International Oyster Festival in Galway, Ireland to compete for the title of world oyster shucking champion.

 

Honor is well known in our area, as he has also won the Oyster shucking contest at the Florida seafood festival in Apalachicola many times.

 

And if you want to see him in action, you can always stop by Dat Cajun Place in Panama City Beach, where he works.

 

And if you want to see some of the best shuckers on the planet compete, don't miss the Oyster shucking contest at this Year's Florida Seafood Festival in just a few weeks.

 

It will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on October 31st and November 1st.

 

Get more information about the event at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com






