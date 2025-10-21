The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting in Apalachicola this evening to discuss reinstating dredging on the Apalachicola River.
That meeting will begin at 6 PM at the Coombs House Inn on 6th Street in Apalachicola.
From the 1960’s through the early 2000’s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attempted to maintain a 100-foot wide by nine-foot-deep channel for commercial barge.
After more than 40 years, the channel was determined to be economically infeasible and environmentally unsustainable and unacceptable.
The Corps’ authorization was denied by the State of Florida in 2005.
The Corps of Engineers in now considering reinstating navigational dredging from below the Jim Woodruff Dam, south to the “Pinhook” of the Apalachicola River.
The plan is being opposed by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, which is currently working to repair some of the damage done by the earlier dredging.
The Riverkeeper is restoring some of the sloughs that were filled in, including Douglas Slough, Spider Cut and East River.
This evening’s meeting is open to the public, so you can come out to ask questions and get more specifics about the plan.
You can also get updates at the Apalachicola Riverkeeper website at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/usace-dredging/?emci=cefdbe6a-4ba4-f011-8e61-6045bded8ba4&emdi=eda10271-7aab-f011-8e61-6045bded8ba4&ceid=9769370
