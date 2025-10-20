The Franklin County Public Libraries will spend the week of October 19th through the 25th, celebrating its Friends of the Libraries group as part of the annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries was established in 1994 and was instrumental in the building of two county libraries.
The current Carrabelle library building was opened in 2002 and the current Eastpoint building and administrative offices were opened in 2013.
The Friends also provide funding for the Summer Reading Program as well as other programs throughout the year.
Displays will be set up in each library branch during the National Friends of Libraries Week highlighting the work of the Friends.
Anyone who renews or joins during National Friends of Libraries Week will be entered in a raffle for a gift basket that includes a kindle.
New members will also get a free tote bag and Friends members get early access to the popular soup and book sales held at the libraries in January and February.
For more information about the Friends group, or to join, visit their website at www.friendsfcpl.com
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries was established in 1994 and was instrumental in the building of two county libraries.
The current Carrabelle library building was opened in 2002 and the current Eastpoint building and administrative offices were opened in 2013.
The Friends also provide funding for the Summer Reading Program as well as other programs throughout the year.
Displays will be set up in each library branch during the National Friends of Libraries Week highlighting the work of the Friends.
Anyone who renews or joins during National Friends of Libraries Week will be entered in a raffle for a gift basket that includes a kindle.
New members will also get a free tote bag and Friends members get early access to the popular soup and book sales held at the libraries in January and February.
For more information about the Friends group, or to join, visit their website at www.friendsfcpl.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment