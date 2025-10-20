The Florida Department of
Environmental Protection has recognized Alum Bluff in Liberty County as one of
Florida’s most significant geological and paleontological locations,
designating it as the first State Invertebrate Paleontological Site and the
ninth State Geological Site.
State Invertebrate Paleontological Sites are
designated to protect areas containing invertebrate fossils that are rare,
unique, exceptionally preserved or of scientific importance.
State Geological Sites highlight locations
that offer opportunities to experience and learn about Florida’s geological
features, their connection to the local ecosystem and their significance in
past and present cultures.
The towering bluff along the Apalachicola
River reveals layers of ancient rock that record millions of years of Earth’s
history, offering a rare glimpse into Florida’s geologic past.
The Bluff is located within The Nature
Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in Liberty County.
It rises approximately 120 feet above the
river, making it the tallest natural exposure in Florida and one of the few
places where you can see four different geological formations.
Erosion has uncovered fossil-bearing
limestone, sand, silt and clay.
The site features some of the most diverse
and well-preserved fossil deposits in the southeastern United States.
In addition to its fossil record, Alum Bluff
has several examples of steep sided ravines, called steepheads, which harbor
plant and animal species that have persisted since the last ice age.
Visitors to Alum Bluff are encouraged to help
protect this unique landscape by following Leave No Trace principles: stay on
designated trails, pack out all trash and leave natural and cultural features
undisturbed.
