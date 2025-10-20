Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County as a Florida Department of Health Red Tide Health Alert continues into its third week.
Red Tide was found in 6 water samples taken from in and around the St. Joe Bay on October the 13th.
Red Tide was found in High Concentrations near Black’s Island, East of St. Joseph Bay.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from mid St. Joseph Bay as well as from Pig Island which is East of the Bay.
It was found in low concentrations from samples taken near Patton Bayou, and in two samples taken from Eagle Harbor.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline in Gulf County last week.
The Health Department is Gulf County is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
