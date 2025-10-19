FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Luther is a 9-month-old Lab/German Shepherd mix and he is
smart, social and sweet. We have been working on his manners and he has
made huge strides. Luther would do best in home with people that will
make sure he gets plenty of exercise and training.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment