Sunday, October 19, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Luther is a 9-month-old Lab/German Shepherd mix and he is smart, social and sweet.  We have been working on his manners and he has made huge strides.  Luther would do best in home with people that will make sure he gets plenty of exercise and training.

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.







