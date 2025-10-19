Sunday, October 19, 2025

UF/IFAS News: Homecoming and alligators; roadside pollinators research; sponge restoration and more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

CustomFacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedin

For the week beginning October 13, 2025

TIMELY NEWS

session-class

It’s Homecoming Week at UF!
Alligators, Gator Spirit, and a Gator-Sized Celebration
This week, we celebrate UF Homecoming, a cherished tradition that unites students, alumni, and the entire Gator community. From Gator Growl to the parade, it’s a time to reflect on our roots—and yes, that includes our most iconic Florida native: the alligator.
As you ride the Homecoming high, check out a few stories that spotlight Florida’s real gators: the ones UF/IFAS scientists study to help keep communities safe and ecosystems healthy. Being a Gator is about more than school pride; it’s also about understanding the state we call home.
Reminder:

UF/IFAS Communications will be closed Friday, Oct. 11, in observance of Homecoming.
Go Gators! 

Recent research, programs, events and more.

We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

A new UF/IFAS study reveals that while many Floridians support pollinators, not all take action. Researchers identified four public attitudes, including those ready to help, those already active, and those still on the fence.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the UF/IFAS Broward Master Gardener Volunteer Open House on Nov. 15 offers a hands-on look at local gardening projects, community impact, and how to grow your skills.

course

UF/IFAS IRREC invites the public to its Nov. 1 open house in Fort Pierce. Tour labs, attend workshops, and learn how UF research supports citrus production, aquaculture, and food safety; you can also enjoy a glass of fresh Florida orange juice.

Sponges quietly filter water and support marine life in South Florida, but they’re under threat. UF/IFAS scientists are working to restore these essential organisms and improve water quality through an EPA-funded research and restoration initiative.

course

Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

Descubra la jardinería sostenible y conéctese con su comunidad en la Jornada de Puertas Abiertas del Programa de Maestros Jardineros Voluntarios de UF/IFAS Broward, el 15 de noviembre. Actividades, jardines demostrativos y oportunidades de crecimiento personal.

Breeding Insight (BI), un programa del USDA, tiene nueva sede en UF, convirtiéndola en socio clave para mejorar cultivos, apoyar fincas competitivas y fortalecer más de 60 programas públicos y universitarios de mejoramiento en todo el país.

course

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom

Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

UF/IFAS Communications

News and Media Relations Team





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment