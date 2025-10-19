UF/IFAS News: Homecoming and alligators; roadside pollinators research; sponge restoration and more

It’s Homecoming Week at UF!
Alligators, Gator Spirit, and a Gator-Sized Celebration
This week, we celebrate UF Homecoming, a cherished tradition that unites students, alumni, and the entire Gator community. From Gator Growl to the parade, it’s a time to reflect on our roots—and yes, that includes our most iconic Florida native: the alligator.
As you ride the Homecoming high, check out a few stories that spotlight Florida’s real gators: the ones UF/IFAS scientists study to help keep communities safe and ecosystems healthy. Being a Gator is about more than school pride; it’s also about understanding the state we call home.
Reminder:
UF/IFAS Communications will be closed Friday, Oct. 11, in observance of Homecoming.
Go Gators!
