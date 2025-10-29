November Happenings with Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Sunday, November 2. RiverTrek Arrival Day in Apalachicola.
Meet us under the bridge at Ten Foot Hole, near Battery Park. The Apalachicola Yacht Club is also open 3-6 PM, across from RiverFront Park, a great viewing spot to see the paddlers on their final mile of a 5-day journey. We like to make a whole lot of welcoming noise. Whistles, pots & pans, bells. . . have some fun with it! Be noisy! We anticipate the group's arrival in 4-5:30 range. Watch our FB page for updates.
Thank you for your incredible support! Yes, you can still donate to the RiverTrek 2025 campaign.
Protecting the Apalachicola River, Floodplain, and Bay requires true teamwork.
