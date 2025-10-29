Triumph Gulf Coast, this month, voted to advance negotiations on a Gulf County School District request for nearly 6.9 million dollars to support a comprehensive digital tools and technology initiative.
The project will train all of Gulf County’s elementary through secondary students with the necessary digital skills to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.
Embedding technology into K–12 curriculum will prepare students for additional industry certifications, and open new pathways to postsecondary education and careers.
The initiative is expected to substantially enhance academic and workforce readiness in Gulf County.
By providing technology education, students will gain the digital skills necessary for high wage positions.
It’s anticipated that 6,000 industry certifications will be earned by students over the nine-year grant period.
Triumph funds will be used for personnel, equipment, certification fees, materials and supplies, and professional development.
Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The project will train all of Gulf County’s elementary through secondary students with the necessary digital skills to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.
Embedding technology into K–12 curriculum will prepare students for additional industry certifications, and open new pathways to postsecondary education and careers.
The initiative is expected to substantially enhance academic and workforce readiness in Gulf County.
By providing technology education, students will gain the digital skills necessary for high wage positions.
It’s anticipated that 6,000 industry certifications will be earned by students over the nine-year grant period.
Triumph funds will be used for personnel, equipment, certification fees, materials and supplies, and professional development.
Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment