Students in Gulf County were released early on Tuesday after someone made threats over the phone to "shoot and kill every kid" at Port St. Joe High School.
The threats were called in twice within five-minutes to the Port St. Joe High School front office as kids were arriving at school.
The caller’s voice was described as a “very distinctive Americanized voice.”
Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton said the calls came from the same number, an out-of-county number, but still from Northwest Florida.
Officials called it a “swatting episode,” but added that it had to be taken very seriously.
“Swatting” is when someone makes a bogus phone call to draw law enforcement to a particular location.
After the calls, administrators immediately placed all district schools on lockdown.
They also decided to close all Gulf County schools, in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka, and release students to their parents to give law enforcement tie to investigate.
