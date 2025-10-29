November kicks off Festival Season along the Forgotten Coast

62nd Annual Florida Seafood Festival October 31 - November 1
Florida's oldest maritime festival kicks off its 62nd year on Friday and Saturday, October 31 through November 1, 2025 in historic Apalalachicola. The festival is held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River and attracts thousands of people eager to enjoy fresh local seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contests. This year's headline entertainer will be Donovan Chapman. Learn more here.
Crooked River Lantern Fest Saturday November 8
Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 6-10 pm ET at Crooked River Lighthouse Park, 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music and Bluegrass harmonies by the Bottom Dollar Boys and spectacular glow-in-the-dark performances from the Tallahassee State College Dance Company. Festival-goers can also enjoy special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern displays, museum exhibits, and delicious food and desserts. Details.
Vintage Bottle Exhibit at Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum will host a special display beginning October 1 featuring vintage bottles of the Forgotten Coast. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 1 through Sunday, December 28. This unique exhibit will showcase a wide variety of interesting and historical bottles that tell the story of Franklin County’s heritage, industry, and everyday life. Visitors can explore this special exhibit on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed. Details.
SGI Lighting of the Palms December 5
Kick off the holiday season with us at the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 5th at 6pm at Lighthouse Park. There will be Christmas crafts & games, hot chocolate, cookies, books and gifts, and visits with Santa. The lighting of the palms will take place at dusk followed by the golf cart parade. This event is sponsored by the SGI Business Association. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration December 12
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 12. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade begins at South Franklin Street and runs to First Street, then kids go to the Eastpoint Fire Station for their treats and gifts from Santa.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights December 13
Carrabelle will host its 29th annual Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 14 along Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at 11 am and lasting until the boat parade at dark thirty. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
CGJ Honors Native American Servicemen Nov. 4-29
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will feature a special exhibit honoring Native American Servicemen. This exhibit will open Tuesday, November 4 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, November 29, 2025. November is National Native American Heritage Month, and the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum salutes their service and sacrifice. During World War I and World War II, hundreds of American Indians joined the United States armed forces and used words from their traditional tribal languages as weapons. Learn more here.
Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival November 15
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the Forgotten Coast Freedom Festival Air Show on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Apalachicola Regional Airport! This family-friendly event benefits the Franklin Education Foundation and is packed with excitement for all ages.
Enjoy thrilling military flybys, aerobatic performances, and helicopter demos, plus the chance to see static aircraft displays, RC jet demos, drone shows, exotic car rides, a car and bike show, and so much more. Kids will love the Fun Zone, while live music, great food, vendors, and community booths add to the festival atmosphere. Details
St. George Island
Sip & Shop Nov. 23
On Sunday November 23rd, the Cape St George Lighthouse Gift Shop will host their 9th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop from Noon til 6pm. Featured items include jewelry, holiday cards, ornaments and decor, toys, games pubbles socks and stocking stuffers. Come by, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and “Shop Small” to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping.
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration Nov. 28
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration on November 28 from 3:30- pm. Apalachicola lights up the day after Thanksgiving and the streets will be lined with luminaries as merchants stay open late to welcome the season and early holiday shoppers. Santa arrives on a shrimp boat at 4 pm at Riverfront Park on Water Street the Chamber will hand out hotdogs for all the children who come to visit Santa. Details here.
Holiday Fresh Market December 6 in Apalach
The following weekend, on Saturday, December 6, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle-free environment in an outdoor setting. The fun annual event runs from 10am till 4pm and features hand-crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand-knitted goods.
Fishy Fashion Show Through December
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will present Fishy Fashion, a special installation in the Nature Center running now through December 31. This creative and educational exhibit showcases a collection of whimsical costumes crafted from flotsam, jetsam, and other beach debris by local artist Joan Matey. Visitors will also enjoy sculptures and fashion accessories designed by Franklin County School art students, along with educational displays highlighting the causes and impacts of marine debris on our oceans. Details.
SGI Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11
The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group, and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11 AM. Seating is limited, so please bring your own chairs. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony and the lighthouse will be open to everyone, with free climbs offered to all veterans.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climb November 5
The historic Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a full moon climb on Wednesday November 5. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. Details.
