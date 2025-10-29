Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Reminder: Fall 2025 Lecture Series - November!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory

Fall 2025 Lecture Series

Please arrive on time. The lecture will start promptly at 7:00 pm and the entrance gates will close at 7:30 pm. Thank you!

While we encourage in-person attendance,

this lecture will also be available to be viewed virtually!


Please use this link: https://fsu.zoom.us/j/98805124340

Contact Jared Fuqua at jfuqua@fsu.edu with questions.

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory

