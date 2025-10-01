Sea Turtle Nesting season is drawing to a close – and state
officials say this was a record year for nesting Leatherback Turtles.
In a typical year, about 1,000 to 1,500 leatherback sea
turtle nests are documented along Florida’s coastline.
This year, however, preliminary counts as of late August
recorded 2,021 nests, making 2025 a record-breaking season.
There are seven species of sea turtles
found throughout the world, with five found in Florida.
Leatherbacks are the largest in the
world, weighing between 700 and 2,000 pounds and measuring 4–8 feet in length.
They are the third most common sea
turtle that nests on Florida’s beaches, after loggerheads and green turtles and
before the rarer hawksbill and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.
This has also been a great year for green turtle nesting.
With nearly 62 thousand green sea turtle nests, 2025 marks
the second-highest total for green turtles in Florida's history.
