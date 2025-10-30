The 62nd Florida Seafood Festival officially begins tomorrow
at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The gates open at 10 this morning, and there is no charge
to get in the park.
The blessing of the fleet begins at 4 o'clock at Riverfront
Park with King Retsyo and Miss Florida Seafood leading the pack aboard a shrimp
boat.
Once the blessing is complete, the king and queen will then
officially open the weekend’s activities.
There will be live musical entertainment through the
evening at the festival’s main stage – with headliners Jonie Stone
& Thronefire Collective kicking off at 730.
Saturday is the big day of the festival.
The Redfish Run begins at 8 AM at the Gibson Inn - The
Seafood Festival Parade begins at 10 on Saturday morning.
It costs 5 dollars to get in the park on Saturday, but for
the price you get to watch the oyster shucking and oyster eating contest and
kids can take part in the hourly blue crab races.
There will be lots of music on Saturday including Headliner
Entertainer Donovan Chapman at 8:30.
The Park will close at 11 PM on Saturday.
If you would like to see a full listing of this weekend’s
events, just log on to the festival’s official website at
www.floridaseafoodfestival.com
