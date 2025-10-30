Kite Tales October 2025

Eastern Towhee by Andy Wraithmell.
On October 11, 2025, people from every corner of the world lifted their binoculars for October Big Day. In a spirit of shared discovery, birders joined together through eBird and Merlin to share observations and celebrate the remarkable variety of birds that enrich our planet. Here are some of the results:
- More than 870,000 people went birding!
- 48,830 eBirders submitted 113,510 checklists
- 7,834 species were observed from 196 countries
While the most species were observed in Colombia (1,382), the United States submitted the most checklists (40,204) and had the highest number of participating eBirders (22,937), as well as the most new contributors (433). See the full results on eBird’s Collective Achievement webpage.
The greatest success of October Big Day, however, was the incredible global contribution to participatory science. Together, birders submitted 2.1 million individual bird observations, along with 75,022 photos and 2,781 recordings. Each shared sighting adds up to something far greater: a worldwide community connected by curiosity and a love of birds, making real impacts for data collection and conservation.
Hooded Warbler by Matthew Bruce.
A Global Celebration of Migration
This year’s October Big Day coincided with World Migratory Bird Day, a global campaign that began in 1993 to raise awareness of migratory birds and their conservation needs. Today, World Migratory Bird Day is held globally each year in May and October, falling within peak migration periods in both the northern and southern hemispheres. The celebration is coordinated by Environment for the Americas, in partnership with international conservation organizations, to unite communities worldwide in support of bird conservation.
2025 Theme: “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities”
Every spring and fall, millions of birds pass through Florida on their incredible migratory journeys, resting, refueling and finding refuge in our wetlands, coastlines and backyards. World Migratory Bird Day celebrates these global travelers and reminds us that the places we share with them matter. This year’s theme, “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities,” focuses on how we can design and manage our towns, cities and homes to better support birds.
Why It Matters
While World Migratory Day may be over, we continue to share spaces with birds all year. Florida’s position along the Atlantic Flyway makes it one of the most important regions for migratory birds in the Americas. The state provides essential stopover sites for shorebirds, warblers, raptors and waterfowl traveling thousands of miles across the Americas. By making our communities bird-friendly, we can protect these travelers and secure their future for generations to come.
Eastern Phoebes are just starting to arrive in Florida. Photo by FWC.
How You Can Help in Florida
Whether you live in a city, suburb or rural area, there are easy ways to make your surroundings friendlier for birds:
- Choose Native Plants: Native plants provide the food, shelter and nesting material birds and pollinators depend on. Without them, vital habitat disappears, but with them you can make your yard a haven for birds and wildlife.
- Prevent Window Collisions: Each year, millions of birds die after colliding with windows they mistake for open sky. You can stop these preventable deaths by adding window films, installing curtains or using patterned glass.
- Turn Off Unnecessary Lights: Artificial lights can disorient and exhaust migrating birds. Use downward-facing or shielded lighting, add timers or motion sensors, and switch off unnecessary lights at night. A darker sky means a safer migration.
- Prevent Plastic Pollution: Plastic injures and kills countless birds that ingest or become entangled in it. It also destroys the habitats they need to survive. Always dispose of plastic properly, choose reusable alternatives when possible, and help keep our environment clean for wildlife.
- Support Sustainable Choices: Choose products that protect wildlife, like coffee certified to preserve tropical forests where many of Florida’s migratory birds spend the winter.
- Get Involved in Conservation Science: Your observations matter. Use participatory science apps like eBird, Merlin, Seek or iNaturalist to record the birds and wildlife you see. Each entry adds valuable data that scientists use to protect species and habitats.
- Advocate for Bird-Friendly Cities: Support local policies that promote green spaces, wildlife corridors and native landscaping in urban areas. Sustainable urban planning reduces habitat loss and creates healthier environments for both birds and people.
- Connect, Educate, and Inspire: Get your community involved! Partner with neighbors, schools and local organizations to create bird-friendly spaces and raise awareness through events like World Migratory Bird Day. Inspiring others to care builds lasting conservation momentum.
