Monday, November 17, 2025

A 44-year-old Crawfordville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to drug and weapon charges

A 44-year-old Crawfordville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into Jason Rigdon began last February, when investigators developed information indicating that Rigdon, who is a multi-time convicted felon, was involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine and illegal firearms.

After a series of controlled purchases, investigators executed a search warrant in March 2025 at his residence.

investigators found thirteen firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, during a search of the residence and a vehicle the defendant was arrested in.

They also seized ammunition and methamphetamine during the search.

Rigdon has prior felony convictions for Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Trafficking in methamphetamine, Carrying Concealed Firearms, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment