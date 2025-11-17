A 44-year-old Crawfordville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to drug and weapon charges

A 44-year-old Crawfordville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation into Jason Rigdon began last February, when investigators developed information indicating that Rigdon, who is a multi-time convicted felon, was involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine and illegal firearms.
After a series of controlled purchases, investigators executed a search warrant in March 2025 at his residence.
investigators found thirteen firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, during a search of the residence and a vehicle the defendant was arrested in.
They also seized ammunition and methamphetamine during the search.
Rigdon has prior felony convictions for Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Trafficking in methamphetamine, Carrying Concealed Firearms, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department.
