A Crawfordville man died Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 98, just west of Apalachicola.
The accident happened at about 4:15 Saturday afternoon on Highway 98 near Apalachee Street, near the Apalachicola airport.
The Highway patrol said a 37-year-old man from Crawfordville was eastbound on Highway 98 in a sedan when he attempted to pass an SUV driven by a 44 -year-old woman from Carrabelle.
The front right of the sedan collided with the rear left of the SUV.
The Sedan then traveled onto the south shoulder of Highway 98 and collided with a large tree.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
Traffic in the area was diverted around the crash, and officials were still on scene at 9:30 PM.
