Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County, though in much lower concentrations than in previous weeks.
Red Tide has also been found in Franklin County waters for the second week in a row.
Red Tide was found in 1 water samples taken Indian Pass on November the 12th.
Red tide was also found in background Concentrations in water samples taken South of St. Vincent Island and in very low concentrations south of 13 mile road.
The Franklin County water samples were taken on November 12th.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
Red Tide has also been found in Franklin County waters for the second week in a row.
Red Tide was found in 1 water samples taken Indian Pass on November the 12th.
Red tide was also found in background Concentrations in water samples taken South of St. Vincent Island and in very low concentrations south of 13 mile road.
The Franklin County water samples were taken on November 12th.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment