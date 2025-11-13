High Five Dive Bar Presents: MAINE EVENT V

Mark your calendars, y'all! It's almost that time again!
The Maine Event V – Nov 14–16
Three days of damn good music, cold drinks, and a whole lotta fun — brought to you by our partners in crime, John Swan and Lesley Wentworth, who know how to throw one hell of a party.
Friday, 11/14:
We’re kicking it off with the Flabbergasted Band from 7–10. Get here early; it’s going to be a wild start.
Saturday, 11/15:
The Battle of the Allstars is back from 2:30–5:30 — can Clayton Mathis hang on to the crown, or will Bo Spring, John Sutton, Sticky Tim, or our mystery guest knock him off the throne?
Then Dirty Bird and the Flu take the stage 7–10 to finish the night.
Sunday, 11/16:
We’re not slowing down. Jason Byrd from 2–4, then Bo Spring Band closes it out 4:30–7.
P & P Mobile Kitchen will be slinging the good stuff in the courtyard all weekend long, so come hungry and stay late.
This is one of our favorite weekends of the year — good friends, great bands, and all the fun you can handle.
See y’all at The Maine Event V.
