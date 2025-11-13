The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this month, approved rule changes for lane snapper in Florida’s Gulf state waters to be more consistent with current and pending federal regulations.
The changes include increasing the commercial and recreational minimum size limit for Lane Snapper from 8 inches to 10 inches total length and establishing a 20-fish-per-person recreational bag limit.
The changes are intended to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.
The new Gulf Lane snapper recreational regulations will go into effect on April 1st, 2026.
The changes include increasing the commercial and recreational minimum size limit for Lane Snapper from 8 inches to 10 inches total length and establishing a 20-fish-per-person recreational bag limit.
The changes are intended to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.
The new Gulf Lane snapper recreational regulations will go into effect on April 1st, 2026.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment