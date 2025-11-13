November is Manatee Awareness Month, a critical time for boaters to be on the lookout for manatees as they travel to warmer water sites around the state.
Water temperatures around the state are beginning to drop, and that means Florida’s manatee are moving further south to warmer waters.
That also means there is a greater chance that manatees will have run-ins with boats.
Manatees prefer water above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and can become ill in water colder than that.
Every year hundreds of manatees are killed by boat propellers, but state officials say if boaters took a few simple precautions, the number of manatee deaths could be cut substantially.
They include abiding by posted boat speed limits, staying in marked channels, and wearing polarized sunglasses while boating to give you improved vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or areas where manatees congregate.
If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist.
For those looking to support the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management ef-forts, you can purchase a Florida manatee license plate or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal.
Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.
