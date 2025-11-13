The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been recognized for two of its marketing campaigns over the past year.
On November 5th, the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals presented the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce with two marketing awards.
The first is for the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Appreciation Week, and the second is for the Water Crisis Recovery Marketing Campaign.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber has now won 15 Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Marketing Awards in the past 7 years.
The awards were presented during the annual awards luncheon in West Palm Beach.
