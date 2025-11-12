The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a workshop today in Apalachicola and tomorrow in Crawfordville to get public input on proposed new management regions and regulation changes for speckled trout.
The proposed rule changes would establish nine management regions for spotted seatrout as well as establish regional regulations for recreational bag limits and closed seasons.
There would also be regional rules for recreational allowance of one fish over-slot and commercial closed seasons.
The FWC says taking an adaptive holistic approach to spotted seatrout management will continue the success FWC has seen with Florida’s redfish and snook fisheries.
They are encouraging fishermen to share their input with FWC staff during the in-person and virtual workshops before a final rule hearing scheduled for February.
Local workshops are scheduled for this evening at the Franklin County courthouse annex in Apalachicola and on Thursday at the Wakulla County Community Center in Crawfordville.
Both workshops will start at 6, and should end by 8 PM.
