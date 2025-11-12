The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Introduces its New Greenhouse!

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Tallahassee Democrat Highlights Gulf Specimen and Founder Jack Rudloe!

We’re excited to share a wonderful feature from the Tallahassee Democrat that highlights Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and the remarkable journey of our founder, Jack Rudloe. From his childhood fascination with the Gulf’s wildlife to building a one-of-a-kind marine laboratory right here in Panacea, Jack’s lifelong dedication to the ocean has shaped everything we do. What began as one boy’s curiosity has grown into a mission that continues to educate, protect, and connect people with the wonders of marine life.


The article takes readers through the story of how Jack and his late wife, Anne, transformed their shared love of the sea into a thriving center for education, conservation, and research. Together, they built Gulf Specimen Marine Lab into a place where science and storytelling come together, where visitors, students, and researchers can explore the incredible biodiversity of our coastal waters. Their vision helped countless people see the Gulf not just as a body of water, but as a living ecosystem worth protecting.

You’ll also read about our ongoing work rescuing and rehabilitating injured sea turtles and our vital role in marine preservation. From turtle care to water-quality monitoring and hands-on marine education, Gulf Specimen continues to serve as a bridge between people and the ocean’s delicate balance. Through touch tanks, field trips, and up-close encounters with marine life, we strive to inspire curiosity and a lifelong appreciation for the natural world.

Jack’s story reminds us how curiosity and care for the environment can grow into something truly extraordinary. His journey continues to inspire our team and our community to protect the Gulf’s beauty and biodiversity for future generations. 🌊💙

