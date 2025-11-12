The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Introduces its New Greenhouse!

We’re excited to share a wonderful feature from the Tallahassee Democrat that highlights Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and the remarkable journey of our founder, Jack Rudloe. From his childhood fascination with the Gulf’s wildlife to building a one-of-a-kind marine laboratory right here in Panacea, Jack’s lifelong dedication to the ocean has shaped everything we do. What began as one boy’s curiosity has grown into a mission that continues to educate, protect, and connect people with the wonders of marine life.
