A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was run over by a farm tractor in Liberty County on Saturday.
The accident happened at about 6:40 Saturday evening on private property near Bristol.
The Highway patrol said a farm tractor was operating on private property, when for reasons still being investigated, the 7-year-old child walked in front of the tractor.
The child was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries.
