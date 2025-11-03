Monday, November 3, 2025

A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was run over by a farm tractor in Liberty County on Saturday.

The accident happened at about 6:40 Saturday evening on private property near Bristol.

The Highway patrol said a farm tractor was operating on private property, when for reasons still being investigated, the 7-year-old child walked in front of the tractor.

The child was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries.




