Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County and has now been found further west off of Mexico Beach.
Red Tide was found in 6 water samples taken from in and around the St. Joe Bay on October the 25th.
Red Tide was found in High Concentrations near Pig Island, Black’s Island and Eagle Harbor.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from mid St. Joseph Bay as well as from samples taken near Patton Bayou, and Eagle Harbor.
It was also found in High Concentrations in water samples taken off of Mexico Beach in Bay County.
Red Tide is an organism thi0at in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline in both Gulf and Bay Counties last week.
The Florida Department of Health is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
Red Tide was found in 6 water samples taken from in and around the St. Joe Bay on October the 25th.
Red Tide was found in High Concentrations near Pig Island, Black’s Island and Eagle Harbor.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from mid St. Joseph Bay as well as from samples taken near Patton Bayou, and Eagle Harbor.
It was also found in High Concentrations in water samples taken off of Mexico Beach in Bay County.
Red Tide is an organism thi0at in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline in both Gulf and Bay Counties last week.
The Florida Department of Health is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment