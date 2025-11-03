Monday, November 3, 2025

The 62nd Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music

And you couldn’t ask for better weather.

 

As always, the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.

 

The winner in the oyster eating contest was Ian Esplin of Panacea who ate 155 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

Jerry Lampl of Carrabelle came in second in the men's division after eating 147 oysters and Larry Messenger of Fort Walton Beach came in third after downing 138 oysters.

 

The Oyster Shucking contest was won by Joshua Woodward who works at Dat Cajun Place in Panama City Beach.

 

He won an all-expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.

 

Joey Shearer who works at Shipwreck Raw Bar in St. Joe beach came in second this year – he was last year’s oyster shucking champion.

 

Hunter Duval, who works at the Station Raw bar in Apalachicola came in third.

 

 

 




