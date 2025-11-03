The 62nd Florida Seafood Festival brought
thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and
music.
And you couldn’t ask for better weather.
As always, the oyster eating and oyster
shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the oyster eating contest was Ian Esplin of Panacea who ate 155
oysters in 15 minutes.
Jerry Lampl of
Carrabelle came in second in the men's division after
eating 147 oysters and Larry
Messenger of Fort Walton Beach came in third after downing 138 oysters.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won by Joshua
Woodward who works at Dat Cajun Place in Panama City Beach.
He won an all-expense paid trip to the national
oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.
Joey Shearer who
works at Shipwreck Raw Bar in St. Joe beach came in second this year – he was
last year’s oyster shucking champion.
Hunter Duval,
who works at the Station Raw bar in Apalachicola came in third.
