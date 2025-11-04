Big Bend Hospice will hold a volunteer training program in Franklin County on Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Big Bend hospice was founded in 1983; it provides compassionate care to people with life limiting illnesses and their families.
It also provides grief counseling for people of all ages, and provides special services to area veterans.
The program on Wednesday is called “Hospice 101,” and it will focus on what it means to serve in a hospice setting and how volunteers can offer comfort, peace and connection to patients and their families.
It will also cover essential policies and guidelines.
If you would like to learn more about Big Bend Hospice including how to take part in tomorrow’s training, you can find out more at their website at www.bigbendhospice.org.
https://bigbendhospice.org/become-a-trained-volunteer/
Big Bend hospice was founded in 1983; it provides compassionate care to people with life limiting illnesses and their families.
It also provides grief counseling for people of all ages, and provides special services to area veterans.
The program on Wednesday is called “Hospice 101,” and it will focus on what it means to serve in a hospice setting and how volunteers can offer comfort, peace and connection to patients and their families.
It will also cover essential policies and guidelines.
If you would like to learn more about Big Bend Hospice including how to take part in tomorrow’s training, you can find out more at their website at www.bigbendhospice.org.
https://bigbendhospice.org/become-a-trained-volunteer/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment