Florida State University’s Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship is hosting a bootcamp for entrepreneurs in Franklin County in December.
The Accelerate Franklin Entrepreneurship Program is designed to help emerging entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into sustainable ventures in Franklin County and other adjacent communities.
The Bootcamp offers hands-on exposure to the fundamentals of launching and growing a successful venture, taught by seasoned faculty from Florida State University as well as successful entrepreneurs.
The bootcamps are scheduled for three consecutive Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on December 5th, 12th and 19th at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint.
Several topics will be covered during the three sessions, ranging from development of a viable business concept, understanding your market, designing your profit model, setting up operations properly, marketing your venture and understanding the basic numbers.
A networking lunch is provided at each bootcamp.
Interested participants are encouraged to apply online by November 28th.
More information can be found at jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu/oyster
