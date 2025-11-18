The Port St. Joe Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills, specifically 100-dollar bills.
The Police Department said in a Facebook post that multiple counterfeit $100 bills were passed in Port St. Joe on Friday and over the weekend.
The bills all have the same serial number.
They also mark as good, so it is very difficult to tell they are counterfeit.
One way is to compare them to a 100-dollar bill that you know is real, and you might notice some differences.
The Port St. Joe police department has also posted photos of the fake bills so you can compare the serial numbers.
If you feel you have received counterfeit money, call the Port St. Joe Police Department at 850-227-1115.
