Florida’s ‘Stuff the Charger’ Campaign Returns to Help Neighbors in Need

~Statewide food drive empowers Floridians to support neighbors in need and spread holiday cheer~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It's that time of year again! The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), together with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is once again rallying Floridians to support neighbors in need through the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. From now until November 30, residents across the state are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, helping stock local food banks and brighten the holiday season for families facing hardship.
This effort goes beyond an annual tradition—it stands as a testament to the resilience and generosity that shape Florida’s communities. Every donated item, whether a single can or a box of pasta, carries the power to ease someone’s burden and offer hope to a neighbor in need.
“Floridians have always shown resilience and generosity, especially in times of need,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “By loading our Chargers with food donations, we are delivering hope into Florida homes and helping families embrace the holiday season with dignity and joy.”
“Join us in making a meaningful impact this holiday season by supporting our annual Stuff the Charger food drive,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Your donations are essential in helping provide food to families in need, and together we can ensure that no Floridian goes without during this special time of year."
The food drive continues to thrive thanks to partnerships with local organizations dedicated to fighting hunger. Together, the department and its partners aim to make this year’s campaign one of the most impactful yet, reinforcing the message that when Floridians come together, no family is left behind.
If you're unsure what to donate, the following items are in great need:
- Canned Goods: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups
- Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal
- Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth
Anyone wishing to donate food can take their contributions to any local FHP Station or contact their local FHP Public Affairs Officer for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee. Remember, every item donated directly helps a fellow Floridian in need.
