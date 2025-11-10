Monday, November 10, 2025

Forgotten Coast Freedom Fest at Apalachicola Regional Airport Saturday 11-15-25

Forgotten Coast Freedom Fest

at Apalachicola Regional Airport

11-15-25




Schedule: Gates open 10 am


Car Show

Bike Show

Dancing Witches

Kids Fun Zone

Exotic Car Ride & Drive

Live Music

Food & Refreshments

Over 30 vendors

Static display aircraft

Young Eagles flight reservations

Take Off 12:50 pm


Guest Speaker:

Franklin County School Cadet Corps Color Guard

National Anthem

Potential two-ship F-35 flyover

Several single-ship aerobatics

A comedy aircraft show.

An RC Jet Demo

Titan Aerobatic Team

Three aircraft three car race

Event closes at 4 pm

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

17 Ave E

Apalachicola, Fl 32320

www.apalachicolabay.org

850-653-9419


Facebook  



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment