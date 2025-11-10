FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Shera looks like a Boxer/Boston Terrier mix.
She is 2 yrs old, weighs only 30 lbs and is social and sweet. She likes other
dogs, loves her walks and hanging out with people Shera has an adorable snaggle
tooth which makes her irresistible! She and her sister Xena are both ready for
adoption Come meet these cuties between 10-2 Mon-Sat.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
