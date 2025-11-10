Monday, November 10, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Shera looks like a Boxer/Boston Terrier mix. She is 2 yrs old, weighs only 30 lbs and is social and sweet. She likes other dogs, loves her walks and hanging out with people Shera has an adorable snaggle tooth which makes her irresistible! She and her sister Xena are both ready for adoption Come meet these cuties between 10-2 Mon-Sat.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





