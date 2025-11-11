If you plan to harvest oysters when the Apalachicola Bay reopens to oyster harvesting in January, you can now apply for the necessary endorsements and permits.
The Application period began Monday and will continue through December 16th.
Oyster harvesters will need a commercial Apalachicola Bay Endorsement to commercially harvest oysters from the bay.
Commercial harvesters can apply online for the Apalachicola Bay Endorsement at www.MyFWC.com/CLS.
People wishing to harvest oysters recreationally can apply for the Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit on-line through GoOutdoorsFlorida.
There will be 245 Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permits available for the January-February 2026 season, and available permits will be distributed through a random lottery to qualified applicants.
To qualify, applicants must have a recreational fishing license unless they are exempt and be current Florida residents.
Recreational applicants will have the opportunity to rank their preferred harvest reefs, and those who are selected in the lottery will be given one bag tag for the season.
If you are a commercial harvester and need help with the application, Fish and Wildlife Commission staff will be available to help this week.
They will be at the Department of Agriculture Apalachicola Shellfish Center this Wednesday through Friday from 9am till 4pm each day.
The Shellfish Center is at 260 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola.
They will also be available, November 17th through the 21st, and November 24th and 25th.
Commercial harvesters will also have to take an on-line or in-person harvester training course.
The in-person course will be offered from 10am to 3pm Monday through Friday at the Shellfish Center in Apalachicola.
The on-line version of the course can be found at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/commercial/shellfish/
The Application period began Monday and will continue through December 16th.
Oyster harvesters will need a commercial Apalachicola Bay Endorsement to commercially harvest oysters from the bay.
Commercial harvesters can apply online for the Apalachicola Bay Endorsement at www.MyFWC.com/CLS.
People wishing to harvest oysters recreationally can apply for the Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit on-line through GoOutdoorsFlorida.
There will be 245 Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permits available for the January-February 2026 season, and available permits will be distributed through a random lottery to qualified applicants.
To qualify, applicants must have a recreational fishing license unless they are exempt and be current Florida residents.
Recreational applicants will have the opportunity to rank their preferred harvest reefs, and those who are selected in the lottery will be given one bag tag for the season.
If you are a commercial harvester and need help with the application, Fish and Wildlife Commission staff will be available to help this week.
They will be at the Department of Agriculture Apalachicola Shellfish Center this Wednesday through Friday from 9am till 4pm each day.
The Shellfish Center is at 260 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola.
They will also be available, November 17th through the 21st, and November 24th and 25th.
Commercial harvesters will also have to take an on-line or in-person harvester training course.
The in-person course will be offered from 10am to 3pm Monday through Friday at the Shellfish Center in Apalachicola.
The on-line version of the course can be found at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/commercial/shellfish/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment