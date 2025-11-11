If you are looking for work, the Franklin correctional Institution in Carrabelle is hiring and the department of corrections is offering a 1000-dollar sign on bonus for new employees.
The bonuses are being offered at high vacancy facilities statewide, including the state prisons in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
The bonuses will be given to newly certified correctional officers.
State correctional officers receive a starting pay of 22 dollars an hour, along with paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as a comprehensive benefit package offered to State of Florida employees.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 18 years old and have at least a GED.
To find out more about working at the state prison in Carrabelle or any other state prison in Florida, go on-line to www.FLDOCJOBS.com
The bonuses are being offered at high vacancy facilities statewide, including the state prisons in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
The bonuses will be given to newly certified correctional officers.
State correctional officers receive a starting pay of 22 dollars an hour, along with paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as a comprehensive benefit package offered to State of Florida employees.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 18 years old and have at least a GED.
To find out more about working at the state prison in Carrabelle or any other state prison in Florida, go on-line to www.FLDOCJOBS.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment