Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wewa Ace Hardware is a dependable local resource for all your home improvement, garden, and hardware needs!
𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀: 702 N Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL 32465
𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: (850) 639-4000
𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: Mon-Fri 8:30 am-5:30 pm · Sat 7:30 am-5:30 pm · Sun 12:00 pm-5:00 pm CT
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁:
· Locally-owned and operated, with a focus on serving this community’s unique needs.
· A broad range of services and departments including lumber and building materials, paint and color matching, tool and hardware rentals, key cutting, propane refill/exchange and more.
· A trusted reputation — the staff is friendly, knowledgeable and ready to help with projects large and small!
Whether you’re tackling a DIY home project, planting your garden, or simply replacing a lock — Wewa Ace Hardware is a go-to partner in our Gulf County community.
Thank you, Wewa Ace Hardware, for your ongoing membership and for being a foundation of support in our local business community!
