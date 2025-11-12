Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


We’re proud to welcome Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast as one of the newest members of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

This incredible nonprofit is dedicated to igniting the love of reading in children across Franklin and Gulf Counties. Through their work, they provide quality books, beautiful open-faced bookcases, and literacy programs that strengthen families and inspire young minds.


Ways You Can Support:

·        Donate books or contribute to their literacy programs

·        Volunteer to read aloud to children

·        Spread the word about their mission and impact


Learn more about their amazing work:   

www.bringmeabookforgottencoast.org

bringmeabookfc@gmail.com

Highlighting Sunshine Vacation Rentals of the Forgotten Coast — your go-to experts for the perfect beach getaway!


What Makes Sunshine Vacation Rentals Special:

·        𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲 – Their team lives and works right here on the Forgotten Coast, offering guests insider knowledge about the area’s beaches, fishing, and local attractions.

·        𝗪𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 – Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly home, a pet-friendly rental, or a romantic retreat, they offer options to suit every need and budget so you can fully experience the beauty and relaxation of Florida's Forgotten Coast.

·        𝗚𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁-𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 – Sunshine Vacation Rentals prides itself on responsive, personal service that helps guests relax from booking through checkout.

Their team brings unmatched knowledge, warm hospitality, and a true love for our Gulf County community. ❤️


Learn more or plan your next coastal stay: www.sunshinevacarentals.com.

Wewa Ace Hardware is a dependable local resource for all your home improvement, garden, and hardware needs!

𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀: 702 N Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: (850) 639-4000

𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: Mon-Fri 8:30 am-5:30 pm · Sat 7:30 am-5:30 pm · Sun 12:00 pm-5:00 pm CT


𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁:

·        Locally-owned and operated, with a focus on serving this community’s unique needs.

·        A broad range of services and departments including lumber and building materials, paint and color matching, tool and hardware rentals, key cutting, propane refill/exchange and more.

·        A trusted reputation — the staff is friendly, knowledgeable and ready to help with projects large and small!

Whether you’re tackling a DIY home project, planting your garden, or simply replacing a lock — Wewa Ace Hardware is a go-to partner in our Gulf County community.


Thank you, Wewa Ace Hardware, for your ongoing membership and for being a foundation of support in our local business community!

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

