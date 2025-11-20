Franklin county Commissioners, on Tuesday, agreed to write a letter of support for the local Emergency Management Office as it applies for a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
The Gary Sinise Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by actor Gary Sinise that supports veterans, first responders, and their families.
Among its many initiatives is First Responder Support through which it provides essential equipment and support to local police, firefighters, and EMTs.
The EOC is seeking grant money to purchase cones that would be used during Emergency Vehicle Training.
That program is usually headed up by volunteer fire departments, but every time they hold the training, they have to rent the cones from a vendor, and that can cost around 500 dollars.
The EOC said they would like to purchase the cones, and then store them in a trailer at the Emergency Management office until they are needed.
The grant would also be used to help Franklin County Emergency Medical Service outfit a trailer to be used as a mobile medical station that could be used at events.
The EOC already has letters of support from local fire department and the EMS Service, and the county commission has now also agreed to support the grant request.
