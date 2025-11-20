Thursday, November 20, 2025

         The Franklin County Elections office is looking for creative middle and high school students to take part in their “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest!

 

The contest will be held through the month of February and will give students the chance to design a sticker that will inspire civic pride and encourage voting in our community.

Contest Details:

 

Students can start working on their design ideas now, and submissions will be accepted between February 2nd and March 2nd, 2026.

 

The designs should celebrate the importance of voting and civic engagement and the artwork must be original in either digital or hand-drawn forma.

 

The designs will be judges on creativity, clarity of message, and visual appeal.

 

The winning design will be featured on official “I Voted” stickers for upcoming elections, plus

 

Designs and entry forms can be Submitted through the school or by e-mail to heather@votefranklinfl.gov





