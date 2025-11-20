The
Franklin County Elections office is looking for creative middle and high school
students to take part in their “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest!
The contest will be held through the
month of February and will give students the chance to design a sticker that
will inspire civic pride and encourage voting in our community.
Contest Details:
Students can start working on their
design ideas now, and submissions will be accepted between February 2nd
and March 2nd, 2026.
The designs should celebrate the
importance of voting and civic engagement and the artwork must be original in either
digital or hand-drawn forma.
The designs will be judges on creativity,
clarity of message, and visual appeal.
The winning design will be featured on
official “I Voted” stickers for upcoming elections, plus
Designs and entry forms can be Submitted
through the school or by e-mail to heather@votefranklinfl.gov
