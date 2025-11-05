Wednesday, November 5, 2025

IT'S THE BUSY SEASON-- LOTS GOING ON! - The E-Newsletter of the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!

105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle

What in the world is going on around here?


If you ever ask yourself that question, then you need to check out the monthly City Commissioner's meetings.

It is available online but it's much more fun in person:)

City Commissioner's Meeting

Thursday November 6, 2025

6 pm ﻿at Carrabelle City Hall


The easiest and most reliable way to become informed and to get involved in what's going on in our beloved City!

Love those mesmerizing lanterns?

﻿You can make your own this Friday!

3 DAYS FROM TODAY!!

WHAT A NICE WAY TO SPEND A FRIDAY EVENING! VISIT FRIENDS, ENJOY SOME SNACKS AND MUSIC, AND WORK ON THAT CHRISTMAS LIST!

the enchanting

Lantern Fest

This Saturday!

Now through November 29th

Code Talkers

learn how their bravery and unbreakable spirit helped shape the victory in WWII

Through December 28

It's not "just bottles". It's their story!

POP QUIZ..... What's for dinner?

Keep it easy and DINE AT the American Legion in Lanark -

TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS, & SUNDAYS!

﻿SEE THEIR FB FOR WHAT'S ON THE MENU!

THIS SHOULD BE AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST!

All forms below are available at Carrabelle.org;

﻿Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center website.

Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade!

Saturday December 13th!

A few vendor spaces available the festival!

ALL FOOD SPACES ARE FULL

However, we are looking for a pork skins vendor

Thanks for all your support through the years!


We're all in this together!

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

