IT'S THE BUSY SEASON-- LOTS GOING ON! - The E-Newsletter of the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle
What in the world is going on around here?
If you ever ask yourself that question, then you need to check out the monthly City Commissioner's meetings.
It is available online but it's much more fun in person:)
Thursday November 6, 2025
6 pm at Carrabelle City Hall
The easiest and most reliable way to become informed and to get involved in what's going on in our beloved City!
Love those mesmerizing lanterns?
You can make your own this Friday!
3 DAYS FROM TODAY!!
WHAT A NICE WAY TO SPEND A FRIDAY EVENING! VISIT FRIENDS, ENJOY SOME SNACKS AND MUSIC, AND WORK ON THAT CHRISTMAS LIST!
the enchanting
Lantern Fest
This Saturday!
Code Talkers
learn how their bravery and unbreakable spirit helped shape the victory in WWII
Through December 28
It's not "just bottles". It's their story!
POP QUIZ..... What's for dinner?
Keep it easy and DINE AT the American Legion in Lanark -
TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS, & SUNDAYS!
SEE THEIR FB FOR WHAT'S ON THE MENU!
THIS SHOULD BE AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST!
All forms below are available at Carrabelle.org;
Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center website.
Saturday December 13th!
A few vendor spaces available the festival!
ALL FOOD SPACES ARE FULL
However, we are looking for a pork skins vendor
Thanks for all your support through the years!
We're all in this together!
