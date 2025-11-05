Duke Energy customers will see their energy prices drop pretty substantially beginning next March.
The Florida Public Service Commission, this week, approved Duke Energy Florida’s request to lower customer bills beginning in March, 2026.
Residential customers will see an approximately $44 decrease for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity they use when compared to February 2026.
Commercial and industrial customers can also expect to see lower bills in March 2026, with decreases ranging from 9.6% to 15.8%.
This considerable bill reduction is largely due to the removal of the storm cost recovery charge associated with Duke Energy Florida’s response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.
In January and February 2026, bills will temporarily increase by $7.54 for typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity, and commercial and industrial customers’ bills will increase between 4.3% and 8.2% during those two months, when compared to December 2025.
