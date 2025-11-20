NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 20, 2025

Incorporating seafood into your holiday meals is a healthy, sustainable, and delicious way to support our nation’s fishermen and seafood farmers. It could be a festive seafood feast, a beloved family recipe, or a lighter dish to balance out holiday indulgence. Either way, adding more U.S. seafood to your table brings people together—this season and all year long.
During this time of thanksgiving, we’re honoring the American people, families, and communities who bring fresh, sustainable seafood to our tables. Read their stories—and their tips for making seafood a bigger part of your life.
